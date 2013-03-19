(Adds details, background)
By Daniel Trotta
NEW YORK, March 19 The U.S. National Park
Service plans to reopen the Statue of Liberty to tourists on the
U.S. Independence Day of July 4 after a $59 million job to
repair damage caused by Hurricane Sandy, officials said on
Tuesday.
Tourists once again will be allowed to ascend the internal
staircase to the statue's crown, restoring a source of tourist
dollars to New York.
The museum at nearby Ellis Island, where 12 million
immigrants entered the United States from 1892 to 1954, will
remain closed until further notice.
Some 3.7 million people visited the Statue of Liberty
national park in 2011, generating $174 million in economic
activity, Interior Secretary Ken Salazar told reporters in a
conference call.
The crown had reopened to the public on July 4, 2009, after
having been closed since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Then the
statue on an island in New York Harbor was closed once again
after Sandy slammed into the area on Oct. 29.
While the statue itself was unharmed, surging seawater from
the storm damaged docks, energy infrastructure and security
screening systems, Salazar said.
Officials pledged to announce the park's security
arrangements next week, indicating they had resolved differences
with the New York Police Department on revamping the screening
system. The police department had objected to the park service's
initial plan to move the screening station from the dock in
Manhattan to Ellis Island.
The Ellis Island museum's utility systems suffered extensive
damage, and the National Park Service moved more than 1 million
artifacts from the island to protect them, park service Regional
Director Dennis Reidenbach told the conference call.
The $59 million repair budget was for both the Statue of
Liberty and Ellis Island.
Reopening on July "just means so much to New Yorkers and
Americans. It's symbolic to us," U.S. Senator Charles Schumer,
Democrat of New York, told the conference call. "After 9/11,
they said New York wouldn't come back. We did. And now the
opening of the statue is a metaphor that New York's coming back
stronger than ever after Sandy."
(Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Jan Paschal)