By Jonathan Allen
NEW YORK, Oct 26 The crown of the Statue of
Liberty will reopen to the public on Sunday - the 126th
anniversary of its dedication - after a year-long renovation to
make the New York landmark safer and more accessible to people
in wheelchairs.
The $30 million renovation of the statue, which towers over
Liberty Island in New York Harbor, improved fire alarms,
sprinkler systems and exit routes to bring Lady Liberty in line
with New York City safety codes, the National Park Service said.
There are also more stairs than ever before, with a daunting
393 steps to the crown, where there were previously 354
slightly steeper steps. Wheelchair accessible elevators inside
the pedestal bring visitors to just below Lady Liberty's
sandals.
The statue is 151 feet (46 meters) from base to torch. It
sits atop the 89-foot (27-meter) tall stone pedestal, which sits
on a 65-foot (20-meter) tall foundation in the shape of a star.
There is no wheelchair access inside the body of the statue.
A new air-conditioning system will cool the interior of the
copper-clad monument, which previously could get up to 20
degrees hotter than outdoors at the height of summer. And the
bathrooms have been upgraded for the first time since the 1980s.
Visitors in wheelchairs, who could view the statue only from
the ground before, can now ascend to the top of statue's
pedestal and see inside the structure.
About 3.5 million people visit Liberty Island every year,
although most do not go inside the statue, park officials say.
With the improvements, an additional 26,000 will be able to
ascend to the crown each year.
The statue, a gift from France to the United States, was
dedicated in 1886 and declared a national monument in 1924. In
2009, the crown was reopened to the public for the first time
since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
(Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Todd Eastham)