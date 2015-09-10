WASHINGTON, Sept 10 The U.S. International Trade Commission said Thursday that U.S. steelmakers risk injury from cheap imports of cold-rolled flat steel from seven countries and voted to continue a probe that could lead to import duties.

Imports from the affected countries - Brazil, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom - totaled $1.2 billion in 2014, the ITC said The steel is used in industries ranging from auto making to construction.

Commissioners also terminated an investigation of imports from the Netherlands, which were included in the original complaint by AK Steel Corp, ArcelorMittal USA , Nucor Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc. and United States Steel Corp.

The Department of Commerce is due to hand down preliminary rulings on anti-subsidy duties by Oct. 21 and anti-dumping duties by Jan. 4. (Reporting by Krista Hughes; Editing by Dan Grebler)