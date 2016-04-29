WASHINGTON, April 29 The U.S. Department of
Commerce said on Friday it had launched trade investigations
into imports of certain carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length
plate from a number of countries, including Brazil, China and
Korea.
The investigations were launched at the request of
ArcelorMittal USA, Nucor Corp and SSAB
Enterprises, the department said.
It said it initiated anti-dumping duty probes of so-called
CTL plate from Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany,
Italy, Japan, Korea, South Africa, Taiwan and Turkey.
At the same time, it launched countervailing duty
investigations into imports coming from Brazil, China and Korea.
The department said the U.S. International Trade Commission
was scheduled to make its preliminary determination of whether
U.S. producers were injured on or before May 23.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann, editing by G Crosse)