WASHINGTON The U.S. International Trade Commission found on Friday there was a reasonable case that imports of welded stainless steel pressure pipe from India hurt producers in the United States, advancing a trade dispute that could end in import duties.

All six ITC commissioners voted in favor of the complaint brought by Bristol Metals LLC, Felker Brothers Corp, Marcegaglia USA Inc and Outokumpu Stainless Pipe Inc, the ITC said in a statement.

As a result of the decision, the Department of Commerce will continue looking into whether the products are sold too cheaply in the U.S. market or aided by unfair subsidies.

(Reporting by Krista Hughes; editing by Grant McCool)