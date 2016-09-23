WASHINGTON The U.S. Commerce Department on Friday said India was dumping welded stainless pressure pipe in the United States at below market value and unfairly subsidizing the products.

The final determination is a further step toward locking in U.S. duties on the imports, which the department said would range up to 13.3 percent. The pipes are used to transport fluids at high temperatures and pressures, and are used in the petrochemical, oil and gas and other industries.

The duties will become final if the International Trade Commission determines the U.S. industry was being harmed. The department said a final ITC decision was due on Nov. 6.

Bristol Metals, a subsidiary of U.S. steel products maker Synalloy Corp (SYNL.O), Outokumpu Stainless Pipe, a subsidiary of Finnish firm Outokumpu (OUT1V.HE), Felker Brothers Corp and Marcegaglia USA brought the case last year.

In 2015, imports of the products from India were valued at an estimated $33.1 million, the department said.

