BERLIN, March 31 The European Union should
consider filing a complaint at the World Trade Organisation
(WTO) against the United States over planned duties on imports
of steel plate from five EU member states, the German foreign
minister said on Friday.
Sigmar Gabriel said the U.S. government seemed prepared to
give U.S. firms "unfair competitive advantage" over European
producers even though this violated international trade law.
"We Europeans cannot accept this. The EU must now examine
whether it also files a complaint at the WTO. I strongly support
this," Gabriel said.
The U.S. Department of Commerce made a final finding that
seven foreign producers dumped certain carbon and alloy steel
cut-to-length plate in the U.S. market, allowing it to impose
duties ranging from 3.62 percent to 148 percent, Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Thursday.
In Germany, duties were set at 5.38 percent for AG der
Dillinger Hüttenwerke, 22.90 percent for the Salzgitter group
and 21.03 percent for all other exporters and
producers.
