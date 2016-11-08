(Changes to producers from nations in headline)
WASHINGTON Nov 7 The U.S. Commerce Department
said on Monday it had made a preliminary finding of dumping of
certain imports of carbon and alloy steel cut-to-length (CTL)
plate from Austria, Belgium, China, France, Germany, Italy,
Japan, Korea and Taiwan.
The department said in a statement it established
preliminary antidumping duties of up to 130.63 percent, on an
Italian company. The finding followed an investigation prompted
by a petition from Nucor Corp and U.S. subsidiaries of
ArcelorMittal SA and SSAB AB, it said.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Eric Beech)