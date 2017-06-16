(Adds Ross quote, background on case)
WASHINGTON, June 16 The U.S. International Trade
Commission said on Friday it made a final finding that exports
of steel concrete reinforcing bar, or rebar, from Japan and
Turkey hurt U.S. producers, ensuring that anti-dumping and
anti-subsidy duties on the building material remain in effect.
The U.S. Commerce Department made a final determination on
May 16 that Japanese and Turkish producers dumped rebar on the
U.S. market and that Turkish rebar exports were subsidized.
"The United States can no longer sit back and watch as its
essential industries like steel are destroyed by foreign
companies unfairly selling their products in the U.S. markets,”
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in the May announcement.
Anti-dumping duties were initially imposed on Japanese
exporters ranging from 206.43 percent to 209.46 percent and on
Turkish exporters of 5.39 percent to 8.17 percent. In addition,
Turkish exporters faced anti-subsidy duties of 16.21 percent.
The Commerce Department investigation followed a petition
from the Rebar Trade Action Coalition and members Bayou Steel
Group, Byer Steel Group Inc, Commercial Metals Co,
Gerdau Ameristeel U.S. Inc, Nucor Corp and
Steel Dynamics Inc.
In a March preliminary anti-dumping decision, the department
assigned preliminary dumping margins of 209.46 percent for
Japanese exporters, including Jonan Steel Corp and Kyoei Steel
Ltd, and 5.29 percent to 7.07 percent for Turkish
producers.
In 2016, rebar imports from Japan were estimated by the
department at $96.1 million and from Turkey at $511.9 million.
(Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Tom Brown)