WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. Commerce Department
Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a
final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar
(rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, as well as subsidization
by Turkey.
The decision, announced in a statement, could lead to
anti-dumping duties being slapped on Japanese exporters ranging
from 206.43 percent to 209.46 percent, and on Turkish exporters
of 5.39 percent to 8.17 percent. In addition, Turkish exporters
face anti-subsidy duties of 16.21 percent.
"The United States can no longer sit back and watch as its
essential industries like steel are destroyed by foreign
companies unfairly selling their products in the U.S. markets,”
Ross said in the statement.
Its investigation followed a petition from the Rebar Trade
Action Coalition and members Bayou Steel Group, Byer Steel Group
Inc, Commercial Metals Co, Gerdau Ameristeel U.S. Inc
, Nucor Corp and Steel Dynamics Inc.
In a March preliminary anti-dumping decision, the department
assigned preliminary dumping margins of 209.46 percent for
Japanese exporters, including Jonan Steel Corp and Kyoei Steel
Ltd, and 5.29 percent to 7.07 percent for Turkish
producers.
It also assigned margins ranging from 3.48 percent to 29.47
percent for Taiwanese exporters. Final determinations for Taiwan
are expected in July.
For the margins to take final effect, the U.S. International
Trade Commission must find the exports cause harm to U.S.
producers. It is expected to make its final injury
determinations for Japan and Turkey in June, and for Taiwan in
August.
In 2016, imports of steel concrete reinforcing bar from
Japan were estimated at $96.1 million, and from Turkey at $511.9
million, department figures show.
