* Suspect said he targeted home because it was under
renovation
* Jobs' wallet found in suspect's storage locker
By Ronnie Cohen
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 14 A thief burglarized Steve
Jobs' house in the high-tech hub of Palo Alto, California,
stealing the late Apple co-founder's wallet, more than $60,000
in jewelry and several computers, but was unaware of whose home
he had broken into, authorities said.
Kariem McFarlin, 35, was charged with burglary and selling
stolen property after the July 17 break-in, when the house was
unoccupied during renovations, said Scott Tsui, a Santa Clara
County prosecutor.
The July 17 burglary came just over nine months after Jobs
died in October at age 56 after a battle with cancer. His
Silicon Valley home, about 30 miles (48 km) south of San
Francisco, briefly became a gathering place for admirers who
left flowers on the sidewalk out front.
McFarlin did not appear to know the house, an English
country-style home, belonged to Jobs when he entered the
property, Tsui said.
"We don't have any evidence to show his house was targeted,"
Tsui said. "All we know is that it was a random burglary that
can happen to people."
Jobs' widow, Laurene, told investigators the home had been
undergoing a major renovation since June and was uninhabitable,
and that she was living on a nearby property at the time of the
break-in, according to a police report filed in court.
McFarlin, who faces an Aug. 20 plea hearing, told
investigators he was driving around in Palo Alto and saw the
house was being renovated so he decided to burglarize it,
according to documents from the Rapid Enforcement Allied
Computer Team (REACT) of the Santa Clara County District
Attorney's Office.
The multi-agency task force is a unique Silicon Valley-based
law enforcement operation that handles high-tech crimes.
iMACS, iPADS, JEWELRY
McFarlin told investigators he had learned from previous
break-ins to target homes under construction because they were
likely to be vacant, the REACT report said.
McFarlin also said he stole several computers, including two
iMacs and three iPads, as well as a diamond necklace, earrings
and other items, according to REACT documents filed in court.
Also taken was Jobs' wallet with the late tech giant's
California driver's license and some credit cards, the REACT
papers said. The wallet was retrieved in a search of McFarlin's
storage locker, according to the documents.
Of the pieces of jewelry taken from the home, a platinum and
aquamarine necklace was valued at $33,000, according to a
Tiffany & Co valuation included in the court papers. That item
and other jewelry taken from the home totaled over $60,000, the
court papers said.
A Pennsylvania jewelry broker said McFarlin sold him some
jewelry in late July that he claimed to have inherited,
according to a police report included in the court papers.
McFarlin shipped the items to the broker, the report said.
Police tracked down McFarlin with help from Apple
investigators, who noticed an iPad stolen from the Jobs house
was connected to the company's servers on July 18, the morning
after the burglary.
The user of the iPad was re-installing the operating system,
the papers said, and by tracing the Internet connection, police
found McFarlin's home in Alameda, just south of Oakland.
He was arrested Aug. 2 and held on $500,000 bail, according
to Santa Clara County inmate records.
Palo Alto police declined to comment as did a spokeswoman
for Jobs' widow. An attorney for McFarlin could not immediately
be reached for comment.