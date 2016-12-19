NEW YORK Dec 19 NYSE Arca said on Monday it would suspend trading at 10:50 am ET (1550 GMT) over a technical issue.

The exchange said it expected trading to resume at 11:05 ET (1605 GMT), noting in its emailed status alert that it was a "critical issue."

All orders on NYSE Arca will be canceled, the exchange said.

NYSE Arca handles roughly 10 percent of daily volume in U.S. exchanges. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf and Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)