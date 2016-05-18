By Rodrigo Campos
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK May 18 Bank stocks were the standout
winners on Wednesday from the Federal Reserve's unexpectedly
firm signal that its next rate hike could be just weeks away, a
prospect that could boost banks' bottom lines as they charge
more for loans.
Bank shares on the S&P 500 rose 3.7 percent on
Wednesday, the most since April 13, as investors view higher
interest rates as a boost to earnings. The 17 components of the
S&P bank index rose between 2.2 and 6.0 percent, with gains of
near 5 percent in both Citigroup Inc and Bank of America
Corp among the biggest boosts.
"They need other parts of the business to pick up but at the
very core it is about interest rates," said Quincy Krosby,
market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.
Whether the rally proves to be more than a one-day event,
though, hinges on the delivery of sufficiently hawkish follow-up
commentary from top Fed officials in the days ahead.
On Wednesday, minutes from the Fed's meeting last month
showed Fed officials felt the U.S. economy could be ready for an
interest rate increase in June.
Markets had earlier priced in one interest rate hike from
the Fed late this year, but this week's U.S. inflation data, and
recent comments from several Fed policymakers, alongside the
minutes, have now all led analysts to see monetary policy
tightening soon.
Bill Gross, the portfolio manager at Janus Capital Group Inc
, tweeted after the Fed minutes: "So the Fed sort of gets
it. Low rates destroy business models and sap economic
potential." Gross has been warning that low short-term interest
rates are depressing bank margins.
A more hawkish Fed could whet investor appetite in an
industry that has not been favored this year and is down 7.8
percent since Dec. 31, compared with a flat S&P 500.
Confirmation of the hawkish stance could come on Thursday as
Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer and New York Fed President
William Dudley speak in separate events. Fed Chair Janet
Yellen's next scheduled public appearance is on May 27.
For now, the Fed's posture has resulted in a "one-day gift"
for financial shares, said Bucky Hellwig, senior vice president
at BB&T Wealth Management in Birmingham, Alabama.
"Positions were squared, some buyers were drawn in, shorts
were covered," Hellwig said. "Now, for it to be sustainable, the
consensus has to grow that the Fed is indeed going to raise
rates in June and then raise it a second time this year."
Investors could also be attracted by the sale price tag in
bank stocks. Valuations on the S&P 500 bank index were last
month at their cheapest relative to the overall index in more
than 10 years, according to DataStream data.
(Additional reporting by Jennifer Ablan and Lewis Krauskopf in
New York; Editing by Matthew Lewis)