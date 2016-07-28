(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Lewis Krauskopf
NEW YORK, July 28 Biotech returned to the good
graces of investors this month and it may be the beginning of a
revival for stocks in the industry.
With one full trading day left in the month, the Nasdaq
Biotechnology index has climbed 11 percent in July, on
pace for its biggest monthly percentage gain in three years. It
was down 0.4 percent on Thursday as the broader market slipped.
The index remains down 15 percent in 2016 and nearly 30
percent below its all-time high a year ago, amid political
rhetoric over high drug prices.
Investors have sensed an opportunity to scoop up the stocks,
analysts said.
"I am hearing from a lot of investors who were previously
bearish or not involved that maybe now is the time to jump in,"
said Chris Raymond, an analyst with Raymond James. "So we are
maybe at the beginning here of a sentiment turn."
The decline in the first half of the year pushed down the
shares to historically cheap levels. Based on price-to-earnings
ratios, a group of eight large U.S. biotechnology companies have
in recent weeks traded at their cheapest in more than four
years, and are still trading at just 12.2 times earnings
estimates for the next 12 months, compared to their five-year
average of 16.1 times.
"Based on my conversations with a lot of portfolio managers,
people have figured out biotech was trading at essentially no
pipeline value earlier this quarter," said Michael Yee, an
analyst with RBC Capital Markets. "These stocks simply got too
cheap."
Among large biotech companies, Biogen shares have
jumped 19 percent in July, as the company last week increased
its financial forecasts and said its chief executive officer was
leaving, while shares of rare drug disease maker Alexion
Pharmaceuticals have climbed 13 percent.
Biotech's gains come as investors bullish on healthcare
broadly have pointed to strong business and demographic trends
supporting the overall industry's outlook, despite risks related
to how the heavily-regulated sector will fare under a new U.S.
president.
JPMorgan U.S. equity strategist Dubravko Lakos-Bujas this
week upgraded healthcare as a sector to "overweight," noting
that "uncertainties around the U.S. election are already largely
priced-in."
With biotech leading, the S&P 500 healthcare sector
has gained 4.5 percent this month, against a 3 percent gain for
the broader S&P 500. The sector remains a slight laggard
for 2016.
(Additional reporting by Bill Berkrot and Lance Tupper in New
York, editing by Rodrigo Campos and Nick Zieminski)