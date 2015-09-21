NEW YORK, Sept 21 Shares in biotech stocks
tumbled on Monday, after U.S. Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton tweet against "price gouging" in specialty drug
markets, citing a New York Times story and said a plan will be
laid out on Tuesday to combat it.
The Nasdaq biotech index dropped to a session low of
3,578.60, down 4.1 percent. In the Nasdaq Composite index
, 17 of the largest point decliners were from the
healthcare sector.
The Proshares Ultrashort Nasdaq biotech ETF, which
seeks daily investment results of two times the inverse of the
Nasdaq biotech index, hit a session high of $31.21 and was last
up 9 percent at $31.15.
Immunogen shares were down 16.5 percent to $12.23
after tumbling to a session low of $12.18. Gilead Sciences
was off 2.5 percent at $105.76 and Biogen
dropped 5.3 percent at $298.01.
