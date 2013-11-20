* Buybacks' tailwind may be slowing
By Chuck Mikolajczak
NEW YORK, Nov 20 With just over a month
remaining in a year that has seen the S&P 500 rocket to new
records, one of the rally's drivers could have peaked: stock
buybacks.
In the last few years, major U.S. companies, including IBM
, Apple and Exxon Mobil have
dramatically boosted share repurchases. Overall, Federal Reserve
data shows corporations are the primary buyer of equities -
while pension funds, mutual funds and households have
increasingly been sellers in recent years.
The reduction in share count helps improve
earnings-per-share figures, one of the more important metrics
investors use for valuing stocks.
But Fed figures show buybacks appear to have peaked last
year. If companies start to ease off the pace of repurchasing
their stock, it's a red flag for a market that has depended on
support from the corporate sector.
As the sluggish economy left companies struggling to
manufacture growth - and profits as a result - many firms were
reluctant to invest in hiring or capital investment, and instead
turned to buybacks as a use for cash.
"It makes the earnings growth look stronger than the organic
or secular earnings growth related to the growth in the economy
or that individual company's business," said Mike O'Rourke,
chief market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich,
Connecticut.
"While earnings per share are growing, it's not coming from
organic growth in the economy, it's coming from financial
engineering, and that is a big concern."
Federal Reserve data shows buybacks peaked at $508.1 billion
repurchased in the second quarter of 2012, compared with $344.8
billion purchased in the second quarter of 2013.
That data includes companies not in the S&P 500. Restricting
the data to the benchmark index, buybacks rose 18 percent in the
second quarter - but Apple's giant buyback announcement
accounted for most of that, according to S&P. Without that,
repurchases rose by just 2 percent.
The possibility of a scale-back in Fed stimulus that raises
borrowing costs, along with a withering in corporate buybacks,
will leave companies to rely on an acceleration in the economy
to boost earnings over the next several months, a scenario many
analysts view as unlikely.
BORROWING COSTS SET TO RISE
The conditions that make buybacks favorable - low borrowing
costs and reasonably valued equity prices - may be diminishing,
however. The S&P 500 and Russell 3000 indexes are
each up more than 30 percent since June 30, 2012.
Some fund managers have concerns that companies are seeing
return on equity decline, as their primary way of adding to
shareholder value is through so-called financial engineering.
Exxon Mobil Corp, for instance, bought back $4 billion in
shares in the second quarter, according to Howard Silverblatt,
Senior Index Analyst at Standard & Poor's in New York.
Over the last several years, the company's free cash flow
has diminished as it has boosted dividends and buybacks. In the
first three quarters of 2012, Exxon paid $8.13 billion in
dividends and bought back $12.7 billion in stock, leaving free
cash flow of $9.46 billion. That's its lowest level after nine
months in a decade, excluding the recession year of 2009.
Exxon's ability to continue along that path may be
diminishing, as the company has taken advantage of low interest
rates spurred by Fed stimulus to borrow.
"They used to be able to fund both (dividends and buybacks)"
with cash flow, said Jim Chanos, president and founder of hedge
fund Kynikos Associates. "At these low rates, it's accretive,
but that's not (coming from) their business. It's dependent
largely on the Fed."
But not all buybacks are likely to dry up, and those
companies that continue stock repurchases may be rewarded.
Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S. equity strategist at Citi,
notes there is a difference when looking at a group of companies
that over several years have become what he calls "share
shrinkers."
A basket of those companies - including IBM,
Hewlett-Packard, and Rockwell Collins - has outperformed
the S&P dramatically, rising nearly 550 percent since 2003,
compared with about 200 percent for the overall market, Citi
data show.
"It becomes part of the corporate DNA to reduce the shares
outstanding," said Levkovich. "These are companies that
continuously do it and those are the ones that tend to be really
outstanding performers."
For the overall market, however, when buybacks start to come
off of a peak, it can be a sign that the market is hitting a
peak. Fed data shows buybacks surged to $1.09 trillion in the
fourth quarter of 2007, as the S&P crested. They stayed
relatively buoyant for a few more quarters before slumping as
the market dropped sharply.
If the economic environment makes earnings growth difficult,
equities may finally appear expensive and give investors reason
to back away from stocks that have been hitting a steady streak
of record highs.
"If they are looking at the forward price-to-earnings ratio
and saying stocks are cheap because they are factoring in a
certain percent of buybacks and they suddenly dry up, that is
not good," said Scott Armiger, portfolio manager at Christiana
Trust in Greenville, Delaware.
"That is one more thing to worry about, you put that on the
list with the taper and the slow growth."
