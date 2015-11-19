NEW YORK Nov 19 Trades in Time Warner Cable at or below $178.40, executed between 3:51 and 3:52 p.m. EST (2051-2052 GMT), were canceled, exchanges said on Thursday.

Time Warner Cable closed down 0.4 percent at $184 in volume of 1.4 times its average during the past 10 sessions.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chris Reese)