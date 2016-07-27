By Chuck Mikolajczak
| NEW YORK, July 27
NEW YORK, July 27 Investors disappointed with
tepid bond yields have been hunting for income in the stock
market - boosting to near record highs the outperformance of
dependable dividend paying companies and going beyond those
usual suspects to corners of the market not typically known for
their payouts.
In doing so, investors may be taking on added risk, analysts
are warning. That is because some companies may be paying out
more than they afford, or because the shares are getting overly
expensive.
"A yield grab is under way that we think will likely
persist," said Savita Subramanian, head of U.S. equity and
quantitative strategy at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch Global
Research in New York, in a July note to clients.
"Stocks with the highest dividend yields could continue to
attract a disproportionate amount of assets," she said,
recommending that investors focus on high-yielding companies in
sectors such as telecommunications and technology that could
comfortably cover their dividends and weren't overpriced.
With roughly 60 percent of the S&P now paying out more in
dividends than 10-year Treasuries yield, it is not
hard to find high-yielding stocks. But that is mainly a
reflection of unusually low bond yields and not of bargain
priced stocks, with the forward price-to-earnings ratio of the
S&P 500 a somewhat pricey 17.2.
The S&P dividend aristocrat index, made up of
S&P 500 companies that have raised their dividends every year
for the last 25 consecutive years, has been outperforming the
S&P 500 handily as investors buy up component company shares. At
0.45, the ratio of the aristocrats index to the S&P is well
above its average of 0.4 and just a hair below its all time high
of 0.46, touched earlier this month.
But investors have also been eagerly buying up just about
any stock outstripping the 1.54 percent yield of the benchmark
10-year Treasury.
BlackRock data for June showed high dividend funds had the
highest inflows of any equity category of exchange traded
products, with flows of $3.8 billion the best month on record.
Almost 300 stocks in the S&P 500 are yielding more than 10-year
Treasuries; that is the most in five years and second-most in
the past 30 years, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.
While names in the energy, healthcare and telecom sectors
are known for their dividend payouts, non-traditional names like
retailers Staples and Kohl's have seen their
dividend yields climb to, or near, record highs. Roughly one of
every five companies in the benchmark S&P index is paying out
over 3 percent now.
Analysts warn investors should be picky with regard to
high-dividend payers, as some may be borrowing cash to pay for
them instead of basing the payout on earnings.
An interest rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve - not
widely expected until December - could signal the beginning of
the end of the dividend run on Wall Street. A Fed rate hike
would increase Treasury yields, diminishing the comparable
attractiveness of stocks.
"As you see the prospect of a rate hike come into play, then
these stocks don't necessarily decline but they stop going up
and they sort of level off and go sideways," said Randy
Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives for
Charles Schwab in Austin.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; editing by Linda Stern and
Nick Zieminski)