By Caroline Valetkevitch
| NEW YORK, March 31
NEW YORK, March 31 S&P 500 companies have broken
a seven-quarter streak of record dividend payments, largely due
to reductions by energy companies including ConocoPhillips
.
The first-quarter's $11.04 per share payment for the S&P 500
in aggregate is down from $11.35 a share in the fourth quarter,
which was the seventh quarter in a row of record payments,
according to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices released on
Wednesday.
Dividend payments still are up from a year ago, increasing
4.6 percent in the first quarter and rising 4.3 percent this
month from March 2015.
But end of new record-setting dividends may be disappointing
news for investors who rely on dividends as a source of cash
while interest rates are still ultra low.
The change also reflects the slowdown in the energy industry
from lower oil prices, a factor that is expected to drag down
S&P 500 dividend growth in quarters to come, said S&P analyst
Howard Silverblatt.
"The decreases are big numbers, and it's hard to counter
those," Silverblatt said.
Besides ConocoPhillips, Noble Energy Inc and
Anadarko Petroleum Corp are among oil producers that
have slashed their quarterly payouts this year. U.S. crude oil
prices are down more than 60 percent since mid-2014.
April could bring dividend news from Exxon Mobil,
the biggest dividend payer of any publicly traded company with
$12.1 billion in annual payments. Exxon has increased its
dividend payments for 32 years in a row, with its last nine
announcements made in April, the data showed.
Energy accounts for 9.7 percent of S&P 500's annual dividend
payments, down from 12 percent at the end of 2014, Silverblatt
said.
AT&T and Apple are the next biggest dividend
payers in the S&P 500 after Exxon, the data showed.
The dividend yield for the energy sector is now at 3.1
percent, still above 2.2 for the entire S&P 500 but below 3.5
percent for the utility sector, Silverblatt said.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)