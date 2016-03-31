NEW YORK, March 31 S&P 500 companies have broken a seven-quarter streak of record dividend payments, largely due to reductions by energy companies including ConocoPhillips .

The first-quarter's $11.04 per share payment for the S&P 500 in aggregate is down from $11.35 a share in the fourth quarter, which was the seventh quarter in a row of record payments, according to data from S&P Dow Jones Indices released on Wednesday.

Dividend payments still are up from a year ago, increasing 4.6 percent in the first quarter and rising 4.3 percent this month from March 2015.

But end of new record-setting dividends may be disappointing news for investors who rely on dividends as a source of cash while interest rates are still ultra low.

The change also reflects the slowdown in the energy industry from lower oil prices, a factor that is expected to drag down S&P 500 dividend growth in quarters to come, said S&P analyst Howard Silverblatt.

"The decreases are big numbers, and it's hard to counter those," Silverblatt said.

Besides ConocoPhillips, Noble Energy Inc and Anadarko Petroleum Corp are among oil producers that have slashed their quarterly payouts this year. U.S. crude oil prices are down more than 60 percent since mid-2014.

April could bring dividend news from Exxon Mobil, the biggest dividend payer of any publicly traded company with $12.1 billion in annual payments. Exxon has increased its dividend payments for 32 years in a row, with its last nine announcements made in April, the data showed.

Energy accounts for 9.7 percent of S&P 500's annual dividend payments, down from 12 percent at the end of 2014, Silverblatt said.

AT&T and Apple are the next biggest dividend payers in the S&P 500 after Exxon, the data showed.

The dividend yield for the energy sector is now at 3.1 percent, still above 2.2 for the entire S&P 500 but below 3.5 percent for the utility sector, Silverblatt said. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)