NEW YORK, Sept 10 Investment bank Goldman Sachs Group Inc., credit card company Visa Inc., and footwear Nike Inc. will join the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average, the index managers said Tuesday, replacing Alcoa Inc., Bank of America Corp. and Hewlett-Packard Co..

The changes will be effective with the opening of trading on Sept. 23, S&P Dow Jones Indices said in a statement.

The index changes were prompted by the low stock price of the three companies slated for removal and the index committee's desire to diversify the sector and industry group representation of the index.

The index includes 30 stocks.