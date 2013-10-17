NEW YORK Oct 17 It's back to basics on Wall
Street after the default debacle was kicked down the road, but
in the early going after that cloud was lifted, investors have
found corporate America's numbers wanting.
Just as the market breathed a sigh of relief as a debt-limit
agreement was reached on Wednesday evening, it was socked in the
jaw by earnings from Dow component IBM.
Big Blue, as it is commonly known, was joined by a pair of
underwhelming results from fellow Dow members Goldman Sachs
Group Inc and UnitedHealth Group Inc. All three
stocks were lower Thursday, and taken together accounted for
about 120 points of losses on the Dow, even though the S&P 500
was marginally higher.
A number of bellwether names have been a drag on stocks so
far, including IBM, Yahoo and J.P. Morgan Chase & Co.
Overall earnings growth is expected to come in at just 2.1
percent for the third quarter, down from an estimated 4.5
percent at the beginning of October. Forecasts have been on the
wane with the growth picture muddied and as margins come down.
That means the market's rally is largely going to come as a
result of investors who believe stocks are still undervalued
based on hopes for future growth.
"The stock market's expansion this year has been driven by
multiple expansion rather than material improvement in
underlying fundamentals. That's why people do take a lot from
IBM," said Adrian Cronje, chief investment officer at Balentine
in Atlanta.
Data show the forward price-to-earnings ratio on the S&P at
near 14.5, which is around the highest its been in four years, a
shade under the long-term mean of 14.85. This may be helping
fuel the market's run to record highs, but if weakness in
earnings continues, that P/E will rise, and could make themarket
look expensive.
Researchers at Goldman Sachs, in a note Thursday, said that
profit margins before interest and taxes - excluding financials
- have dropped for seven consecutive quarters prior to this one.
IBM said profitability in its hardware business declined by
$1 billion from a year ago, and missed revenue expectations by
about $1 billion as well. Shares opened at a two-year low on
Thursday.
When it reported earnings, Goldman Sachs said third-quarter
revenue plunged 20 percent on mortgage and bond-trading results,
but profit dropped only slightly as the Wall Street bank slashed
compensation and other expenses.
"If markets continue to stay where they are, you have to
keep paying a higher multiple for the same levels of
fundamentals, which does make the market more vulnerable to
disappointing news," Cronje said.
Revenue estimates for the third quarter have dropped
steadily and are now at 2.6 percent for the quarter, according
to Thomson Reuters data. So far, 55 percent of the 79 S&P 500
components that have reported have beaten revenue estimates,
below the 61 percent average since 2002.
From a more technical perspective, IBM's performance after
earnings is a harbinger of weakness in the next few weeks as
well. A drop in IBM shares one day after results predicts a
decline in the S&P 500 five weeks down the road about 75 percent
of the time, according to Bespoke Investment Group, an
investment research firm in Harrison, New York.
"No other stock in the S&P 500 has been more consistent over
the last 12 years in accurately predicting the performance of
the S&P 500 over the following five weeks," Bespoke said in a
note on Wednesday.
Looking forward the picture doesn't get better as the fourth
quarter didn't get off to a great start. The 16-day government
shutdown and threat of default was expected to cut about 0.6
percent from gross domestic product growth, further hurting
corporate earnings.
The disarray in Washington has also helped keep the Federal
Reserve's stimulus in place, which has pushed traders to buy any
market declines on expectation that the flow of cheap money will
keep equities trending higher.