By Rodrigo Campos and Julia Edwards
NEW YORK Oct 17 It is back to basics on Wall
Street after several weeks of market obsession with political
maneuvering over a government shutdown and threatened debt
default. But some of corporate America's numbers have been found
wanting.
The U.S. stock market broadly celebrated an agreement in the
U.S. Congress that ended a 16-day partial closure of federal
agencies and budget impasse but was then socked by earnings from
market bellwether IBM.
Big Blue, as it is commonly known, was joined by a pair of
underwhelming results from fellow Dow members Goldman Sachs
Group and UnitedHealth Group - and all three
stocks dropped Thursday. That was balanced, however, by gains in
other components such as American Express, Verizon
and Coca-Cola, which have all reported
better-than-expected results.
The mixed nature of the picture was underlined by
disappointing results in the technology sector from eBay
on Wednesday, which was more than offset late on
Thursday when Google reported revenue and profit that
exceeded Wall Street's expectations.
With the S&P 500 touching an all-time record Thursday after
the congressional deal, some of the earnings reports send a
cautionary message. Profit margins are declining, and part of
the market's rally earlier in the year was based on expectations
for strong second half results. That has not happened, making
current valuations - at about four-year highs - questionable.
The market "is not at an expensive valuation compared to
historic levels, but it's expensive relative to recent history,"
said Michael O'Rourke, chief market strategist at JonesTrading
in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Overall earnings growth is expected to come in at just 1.9
percent for the third quarter, down from an estimated 4.5
percent at the beginning of October. Any impact from the
government shutdown and related political uncertainty will
likely only be felt in the fourth quarter.
The disarray in Washington has had a silver lining for
investors as it has ensured the Federal Reserve's massive
bond-buying program to stimulate the economy is unlikely to be
reduced until next year. Money coursing through the financial
system should remain plentiful and cheap for at least the next
few months.
For the market to sustain its rally, however, investors will
need to believe that stocks are still undervalued based on hopes
for future earnings growth - whether that growth is due to Fed
stimulus or more fundamental growth in the global economy.
The S&P's forward price-to-earnings ratio is around 14.5,
about the highest in four years, and a shade under the long-term
mean of 14.85. The P/E multiple has risen throughout the year as
earnings growth has remained stagnant, and forecasts are likely
to fall in coming months. Without improved growth, that P/E will
start to look expensive.
"The stock market's expansion this year has been driven by
multiple expansion rather than material improvement in
underlying fundamentals. That's why people do take a lot from
IBM," said Adrian Cronje, chief investment officer at Balentine
in Atlanta.
IBM said profitability in its hardware business declined by
$1 billion year-to-date, and it missed revenue expectations by
about $1 billion as well. The company's margin on earnings
excluding interest and taxes fell to 17.8 percent for the first
nine months of 2013, compared with 19.2 percent for the first
nine months of 2012.
That's emblematic of a continuing trend, Goldman Sachs
highlighted in a research note Wednesday. Excluding financial
stocks, the S&P's earnings margin before interest and taxes - an
important way of measuring profitability - had dropped for seven
consecutive quarters through the second quarter, with the tech
sector's margins hitting a three-year low.
This underscores the continued squeeze as a result of
weakening demand and cost-cutting.
"The question is, how many levers do these companies have
left to pull to keep that earnings growth going?" asked
JonesTrading's O'Rourke.
LOFTY FORECASTS
Part of what fueled the rally this year - other than Fed
policy - was expectations for a strong second half of the year.
In July, Credit Suisse noted that six of the 10 sectors in
the Russell 2000 were forecast to earn more than their usual
percentage of earnings in the second half, with technology
garnering 55 percent of its 2013 earnings from the latter half
of the year.
"Earnings estimates for this year were very back-end loaded
and if Q3 earnings are missing, it should lead to a healthy
reduction of Q4 estimates," O'Rourke said. "That's the point (at
which) the market starts to reconnect with the economic data,
earnings and the real economy."
Those estimates have been driven sharply lower. The 1.9
percent expected growth in the third quarter compares with an
estimate of 8.5 percent at the beginning of July. But forecasts
for the fourth quarter have not fallen as much, and 2014's
estimates have stayed pretty steady in the 11 percent range for
months.
Tobias Levkovich, chief U.S. equity strategist at Citigroup
Global Markets, believes these lofty forecasts are going to
decline in the next couple of months, and "hence, buying into
the risk-on trade has its detriments."
Levkovich specifically sees cyclical sectors, including
consumer discretionary, materials, and industrials as having
already priced in the good news. Current 2014 growth estimates
for discretionary and materials shares sit at 18.9 percent and
17.4 percent respectively, according to Thomson Reuters data.
For their part, Wall Street analysts do not expect many
gains next year, seeing the S&P 500 ending 2014 at 1,845, which
would represent a 6.7 percent increase from current levels.
Still, the fourth quarter did not start well with the
shutdown and threat of debt default expected to cut about 0.6
percent from gross domestic product growth, further hurting
corporate earnings.
The struggles in Congress and the Fed's easy money have kept
investors focus away from earnings in recent weeks.
"Right now the market is not looking at the economic data
and earnings," O'Rourke said. "But several disappointing numbers
and I would expect lower revisions for the fourth quarter will
eventually weigh on equity prices."