NEW YORK Feb 10 Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co, Masco Corp and Nvidia Corp could be among companies that miss analyst forecasts when they report earnings results next week, Thomson Reuters StarMine analysis shows.

Goodyear Tire and Rubber's forecast by StarMine, which weights forecasts based on analyst accuracy and how recent the estimates are, is 15.1 percent below the consensus estimate, or the average of analysts' forecasts compiled by Thomson Reuters.

A forecast of at least 2 percent below or above consensus suggests the company is likely to post a miss or beat, according to StarMine, which provides analytics and equity research.

Masco's forecast is 24.5 percent below the consensus, while Nvidia's forecast is 3.3 percent below, the data showed.

The companies are among the 51 Standard & Poor's 500 companies slated to report results next week.

With results in from 352 companies as of Friday, the fourth-quarter earnings period is nearing its final stretch.

The percentage of companies beating earnings results - at 63 percent for results so far - is well behind the 70 percent average for recent quarters.

For next week, StarMine has identified Applied Materials as among those companies likely to beat forecasts. Its StarMine forecast is 2.1 percent above consensus.

The beat and miss picks are based on comments by analysts who StarMine says have a strong history of being correct with their forecasts.