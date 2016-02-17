NEW YORK Feb 17 Shares of energy
infrastructure-related companies rallied on Wednesday following
news of Warren Buffett's sizable position in Kinder Morgan
and other new investments in the downtrodden sector.
Kinder Morgan shares jumped 10.5 percent to $17.26, their
highest in more than two months, after Buffett's Berkshire
Hathaway Inc disclosed in a filing late on Tuesday that
it owned about 26.53 million Kinder Morgan shares worth roughly
$395.9 million at year end.
In addition, David Tepper's Appaloosa Management hedge fund
snapped up 9.4 million shares of Kinder Morgan, while Soros Fund
Management, took a small stake.
Appaloosa also bought shares of Range Resources Corp
, Southwestern Energy Co and Antero Resources
Corp, according Securities and Exchange Commission
filings.
Filings also showed that Jana Partners opened a new 3.8
million share stake in Williams Companies Inc and a
stake in Targa Resources.
On Wednesday, shares of Range Resources rose 6.8 percent to
$27.82, while Antero Resources Corp was up 3.5 percent at
$25.50, William Companies was up 4.5 percent at $15.69 and Targa
Resources shot up 19.6 percent to $20.63. Southwestern Energy
was up 12.1 percent at $8.96.
Infrastructure energy names and master-limited partnerships
have been hit hard as plunging oil prices led to lower
production and less need for pipelines.
Jay Hatfield, portfolio manager of New York-based InfraCap,
said the infusion of cash from big investors suggests MLPs have
hit their bottom.
"I believe the recent filings on MLPs and Kinder Morgan will
mark the bottom for MLP valuations," said Hatfield, who manages
a fund that invests in MLPs. "Having big investors involved will
scare off the hedge fund shorts."
Kinder Morgan's price-to-earnings ratio for the next 12
months is at 20.8, compared with a forward PE of about 15 for
the S&P 500, Thomson Reuters data shows.
The Alerian MLP Index, which includes 50 MLPs, is up
4.9 percent, though the index remains down 17 percent for the
year so far, while Williams is down 38.6 percent since Dec. 31
and Targa Resources is down 24.8 percent in that time.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch and; Jarrett Renshaw;
Editing by Tom Brown)