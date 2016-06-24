US STOCKS-Upbeat data lures back investors after Trump slump
June 24 S&P 500 and Nasdaq E-mini futures plummeted 5 percent early on Friday, hitting overnight limit thresholds after Britain appeared to have voted to leave the European Union.
Futures on the Dow Jones industrial average dropped 3.8 percent. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.22 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.64 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)