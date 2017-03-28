NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. hospital stocks dropped
on Tuesday as Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives
said they were considering a renewed push to repeal and replace
Obamacare, after the effort failed last week.
Shares of Community Health Systems Inc dropped 7.6
percent and Tenet Healthcare Corp shares fell 4.8
percent at mid-afternoon. HCA Holdings Inc, Universal
Health Services Inc and Envision Healthcare Corp
were all down around 2 percent.
Sector stocks had gained after Republicans on Friday pulled
legislation to gut the 2010 Affordable Care Act, often dubbed
Obamacare, and said they would move on to other issues on
President Donald Trump's agenda, like tax reform.
But some observers and investors were skeptical.
Julius Hobson, a healthcare lobbyist and attorney with the
law firm Polsinelli, said a "full blown push at the repeal and
replace is going to be extremely difficult to pull off. I can't
see how they achieve that."
Republicans had long promised to repeal and replace former
President Barack Obama's signature domestic healthcare policy,
but could not get their various factions to agree on a bill. The
law expanded medical coverage, aiding hospitals by reducing the
number of uninsured patients who could not pay bills.
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy said on Tuesday that
Republicans promised to repeal and replace the law. But House
Speaker Paul Ryan would not provide a timetable for a bill,
saying they wanted to "get this right."
Hospital stocks fell after Trump, who vowed to repeal
Obamacare, won the Nov. 8 presidential election. Hospitals have
been helped by the expansion of Medicaid, which extended
insurance to millions of people and helped hospital revenue.
The Congressional Budget Office forecast that 24 million
people would be uninsured in 2026 if the healthcare bill that
the House of Representatives pulled last week was enacted.
"The Republican health care reform is perceived to be bad
for hospitals. So any inkling of a rebirth is going to lead to
that reaction," said Les Funtleyder, health care portfolio
manager for E Squared Asset Management.
(Reporting by Michael Erman in New York and Richard Cowan and
Yasmeen Abutaleb in Washington D.C.; Editing by Richard Chang)