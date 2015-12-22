Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

U.S. stock indexes were set to open slightly higher on Tuesday as third-quarter GDP growth beat estimates and crude oil prices edged up from multi-year lows.

Brent crude looked set to rise for the first time in five sessions, but global oversupply concerns limited gains.

Trading volumes are expected to be relatively light this week, with U.S. stock markets operating a shortened session on Thursday and closing on Friday for Christmas.

"I think the main thing that markets are going to be looking at today is the whole deal with oil," said Matthew Tuttle, chief executive, Tuttle Tactical Management in Stamford, Connecticut.

"Seasonally, this is typically a good week, but coming off what happened last week, all bets are off," Tuttle said, adding that volatility this week was likely to be lower than last week.

At 8:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), Dow e-minis were up 23 points, or 0.13 percent, with 26,753 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were up 2.75 points, or 0.14 percent, with 150,171 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1.5 points, or 0.03 percent, on volume of 24,223 contracts.

The U.S. Commerce Department trimmed its third-quarter GDP growth to an annual rate of 2 percent from the 2.1 percent it reported last month. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP growth revised down to a 1.9 percent rate. [nLNNMNEB0Q]

U.S. existing home sales for November are likely to remain steady, after falling 3.4 percent in October. The report is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m.

Investors will parse the data to gauge the health of the U.S. economy as they keep an eye out for the Federal Reserve's next move.

The central bank last week raised interest rates for the first time in nine years, ending months of uncertainty and speculation.

Global stocks rose on Tuesday, lifted by the recovery in oil prices. U.S. stocks closed higher on Monday, helped by rallies in tech and hospital stocks.

ConAgra Foods shares were up 1.2 percent at $41.50 in premarket trading after its quarterly results.

Chipotle Mexican Grill was down 1.3 percent at $515.20 after Federal authorities said they were investigating a new strain of E. coli linked to the burrito chain. [nL3N14A57W]

Express Scripts was up 4.4 percent at $91 after the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager forecast better-than-expected 2016 adjusted earnings. [nL3N14B3K1]

Ford was up 1.6 percent at $13.95 after Automotive News reported that the automaker was in talks with Google to help build self-driving cars.

Dow component Nike was up 0.9 percent at $130.93 ahead of its results after the market closes.

(Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)