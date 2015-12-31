A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange shortly after the opening bell in New York December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK Wall Street dropped on Thursday, leaving the S&P 500 marginally lower over a year marked by record highs as well as a major selloff.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI was down 181.51 points, or 1.03 percent, to 17,422.36, the S&P 500 .SPX had lost 19.62 points, or 0.95 percent, to 2,043.74 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC had dropped 58.44 points, or 1.15 percent, to 5,007.41.

(Reporting by Marcus E. Howard; Editing by Nick Zieminski)