Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, NY, U.S. December 14, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/Files

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, less than a week after the Fed raised interest rates for only the second time since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.07 percent, to 19,857.5.

The S&P 500 gained 2.37 points, or 0.104957 percent, to 2,260.44.

The Nasdaq Composite added 4.94 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,442.10.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)