Traders work on the floor at the opening of the day's trading at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 22, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 26.58 points, or 0.13 percent, at 19,960.39, the S&P 500 was up 2.98 points, or 0.131638 percent, at 2,266.77 and the Nasdaq composite was up 7.76 points, or 0.14 percent, at 5,470.45.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)