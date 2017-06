A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite opened higher on Friday after a report showed U.S. job growth accelerated sharply last month, but a drop in IBM kept the Dow in negative territory.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 7.14 points, or 0.03 percent, at 20,944.33.

The S&P was up 5.14 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,394.66 and the Nasdaq was up 16.51 points, or 0.27 percent, at 6,091.84.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)