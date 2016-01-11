Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange January 11, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK The Dow and S&P 500 ended a volatile session slightly higher on Monday, recovering from recent sharp selling, but a drop in biotechs and energy shares weighed on the market along with caution ahead of earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 51.78 points, or 0.32 percent, to 16,398.23, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.56 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,923.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.64 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,637.99.

