Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
NEW YORK The Dow and S&P 500 ended a volatile session slightly higher on Monday, recovering from recent sharp selling, but a drop in biotechs and energy shares weighed on the market along with caution ahead of earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average .DJI rose 51.78 points, or 0.32 percent, to 16,398.23, the S&P 500 .SPX gained 1.56 points, or 0.08 percent, to 1,923.59 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 5.64 points, or 0.12 percent, to 4,637.99.
WASHINGTON/SEOUL U.S. safety regulators have opened a formal investigation into the recall of nearly 1.7 million vehicles by Hyundai Motor Co and affiliate Kia Motor Corp over engine defects, according to filings published Saturday.