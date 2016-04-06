March industrial output up 2.7 percent
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
U.S. stocks opened higher on Wednesday as oil prices rose and investors awaited the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting on monetary policy.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 12.61 points, or 0.07 percent, at 17,615.93, the S&P 500 was up 1.52 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,046.69 and the Nasdaq composite was up 7.44 points, or 0.15 percent, at 4,851.37.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
NEW DELHI India's industrial output rose 2.7 percent in March from a year earlier, government data showed on Friday.
WASHINGTON Microsoft said on Friday its engineers had added detection and protection against a ransomware attack that had disrupted hospitals in England and infected computers in dozens of other countries around the world.