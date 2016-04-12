Punjab National Bank posts fourth-quarter profit as bad loans ease
NEW DELHI/MUMBAI Punjab National Bank reported on Tuesday a fourth-quarter net profit of 2.62 billion rupees ($41 million) as its bad loans eased.
U.S. stocks opened higher on Tuesday, boosted by a surge in oil, even as Alcoa's quarterly results marked a dull start to the earnings season.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up 27.4 points, or 0.16 percent, at 17,583.81, the S&P 500 was up 3.2 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,045.19 and the Nasdaq composite was up 6.15 points, or 0.13 percent, at 4,839.55.
BONN, Germany Investors in China and India increasingly dominate ownership of coal reserves amid campaigns for divestment in many rich nations to limit the risks from climate change, a study showed on Tuesday.