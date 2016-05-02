Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/Files

U.S. stocks opened higher on the first trading day of the month on Monday as investors await manufacturing data to further assess the health of the world's largest economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 34.97 points, or 0.2 percent, to 17,808.61, the S&P 500 gained 4.23 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,069.53 and the Nasdaq composite added 7.62 points, or 0.16 percent, to 4,782.98.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)