Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as oil prices rose for the first time this week.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.57 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,677.83, the S&P 500 gained 4.4 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,055.52 and the Nasdaq composite added 16.50 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,742.14.
(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
LONDON Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
NEW DELHI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the homes of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son on Tuesday, in a probe into suspected criminal misconduct related to approvals of investment deals.