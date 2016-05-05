A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., April 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday as oil prices rose for the first time this week.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 26.57 points, or 0.15 percent, to 17,677.83, the S&P 500 gained 4.4 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,055.52 and the Nasdaq composite added 16.50 points, or 0.35 percent, to 4,742.14.

(Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D'Silva)