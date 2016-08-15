Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) shortly after the opening bell in New York, U.S., August 9, 2016. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq hit record highs on Monday, adding to their recent record-setting rally, as oil prices rose to their highest in a month.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 57.42 points, or 0.31 percent, at 18,633.89, the S&P 500 was up 4.52 points, or 0.21 percent, at 2,188.57 and the Nasdaq composite was up 9.56 points, or 0.18 percent, at 5,242.46.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)