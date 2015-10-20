* IBM slumps after results
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Oct 20 U.S. stocks were flat to lower by late
afternoon Tuesday as a drop in healthcare and biotech stocks
offset gains in United Technologies and Verizon.
A 5.6-percent drop in IBM also weighed on the
market. The stock hit a five-year low after it reported a
bigger-than-expected fall in quarterly revenue and cut its
full-year profit forecast.
The S&P healthcare sector fell 1.3 percent, dragged
down by Allergan and Pfizer.
"You're seeing weakness in momentum names in general.
Obviously the healthcare names are under pressure again,
especially pharma companies," said Michael O'Rourke, chief
market strategist at JonesTrading in Greenwich, Connecticut.
Stocks have mostly gained this month following a selloff in
the third quarter, though concern about third-quarter earnings
has added to caution in recent sessions.
Among those companies beating analysts' expectations, United
Technologies rose 4 percent to $95.88, giving the Dow
its biggest boost.
Also on the plus side, Verizon's shares were up 1.3
percent at $45.27 after the largest U.S. wireless service
provider reported better-than-expected revenue and profit.
At 3:09 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
4.17 points, or 0.02 percent, to 17,234.71, the S&P 500
lost 1.44 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,032.22 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 23.03 points, or 0.47 percent, to
4,882.45.
Earnings for S&P 500 companies are expected to have fallen
about 4 percent in the third quarter, while revenue is expected
to have declined 3.8 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Of the S&P 500 companies that have reported so far, roughly
40 percent have beaten revenue expectations, below the long-term
average, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Travelers rose 2.6 percent to $109.04. The insurer's
quarterly profit topped estimates, helped by higher underwriting
gains. Harley Davidson skidded to a
two-year low at $47.02 after the motorcycle maker cut its
full-year shipment forecast.
Shares of Tesla dropped 8 percent to $209.77 in
heavy volume after Consumer Reports magazine found that advanced
fuel-saving technology and digital multimedia systems in
vehicles including the Tesla Model S sedan are hurting
reliability.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,893 to 1,128, for a 1.68-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,393
issues rose and 1,366 fell, for a 1.02-to-1 ratio favoring
advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 23 new 52-week highs and 3 lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 61 new highs and 47 lows.
