* Crude oil lower; energy shares slip
* Apple, Twitter to report after the close
* Rite Aid surges on reports Walgreens in buyout talks
* Indexes down: Dow 0.3 pct, S&P 0.5 pct, Nasdaq 0.3 pct
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Oct 27 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday on
uncertainty about the U.S. rate outlook and after a gauge of
U.S. business investment plans fell for a second straight month.
Declines in crude oil weighed further on energy shares, and
the S&P energy index, down 1.4 percent, led sector
declines for the S&P 500.
Shares of Apple were down 0.5 percent at $114.68
ahead of its results after the close. Investors will watch for
the iPhone maker's China sales and its forecast for the crucial
holiday quarter.
The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting. While
expectations of a rate hike this week are slim, investors are
looking for clues on when the Fed will begin to raise interest
rates.
Bruce Zaro, chief technical strategist at Bolton Global
Asset Management in Boston said investors are worried about what
the Fed will say in its statement.
"I think the Fed has created a lot of uncertainty... by not
raising rates. As long as they stay put, it's going to create
that uncertainty," he said.
Casting more doubts on whether the Fed will raise rates this
year, data showed U.S. non-defense capital goods orders
excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, slipped last month after a downwardly revised
decline in August.
At 3:00 p.m. the Dow Jones industrial average fell
60.63 points, or 0.34 percent, to 17,562.42, the S&P 500
lost 9.53 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,061.65 and the Nasdaq
Composite dropped 16.45 points, or 0.33 percent, to
5,018.25.
Twitter, up 2.6 percent at $31.72, and Gilead
Sciences, up 1.5 percent at $110.22, also are due to
report after the bell.
Healthcare was the only S&P 500 sector in positive
territory. The index was up 1.4 percent after
better-than-expected earnings from pharmaceutical majors Pfizer
and Merck.
Rite Aid shares jumped 41.2 percent to $8.59 after
sources said Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is nearing a
deal to buy the company.
Among other gainers, shares of hotel operators rose after
the Wall Street Journal reported at least three Chinese firms
looking to bid for Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide Inc.
Starwood shares were up 9.2 percent at $74.88 while shares of
Marriott International were up 1.3 percent at $77.58.
