* Nasdaq 100 futures rise after Apple results; crude oil
lower; energy shares slip
* Rite Aid surges on reports Walgreens in buyout talks
* Indexes down: Dow -0.2 pct, S&P -0.3 pct, Nasdaq -0.1 pct
(Updates close with Apple shares up after the bell, latest
volume)
By Caroline Valetkevitch
Oct 27 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday on
uncertainty over the U.S. rate outlook and disappointing results
from Ford and other companies.
Upbeat results from Apple after hours, however,
could give the market a boost on Wednesday.
Shares of Apple, the biggest company by market
capitalization, rose 2.8 percent to $116.89 after it reported
higher-than-expected earnings and revenue. Apple's stock ended
the regular session down 0.6 percent at $114.55.
Nasdaq 100 e-mini futures also edged up after Apple's
results.
"Both earnings and revenues were above expectations, which I
think was well embraced based on the fact that a lot of
companies have been struggling on the top line," said Daniel
Morgan, senior portfolio manager at Synovus Trust Company, which
owns Apple shares.
Also after the bell, shares of Twitter dropped 11
percent to $27.89 after it reported results. Twitter's stock
ended the regular session up 1.5 percent at $31.34.
During the regular session, Ford dropped 5 percent to
$14.89 after quarterly results missed expectations, while
JetBlue Airways Corp fell 3.2 percent to $25.36 after
it said it will make less money per mile in October than it did
a year ago.
Shares of other airlines also fell, and the Dow Jones
transportation average dropped 2.6 percent.
The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting on
Tuesday. While expectations for a rate hike this week are slim,
investors are looking for clues in its policy statement on
Wednesday as to when the Fed will begin to raise interest rates.
"That's going to be parsed every way possible," said Bucky
Hellwig, senior vice president at BB&T Wealth Management in
Birmingham, Alabama.
Casting more doubts on whether the Fed will raise rates this
year, data showed U.S. non-defense capital goods orders
excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, slipped last month after a downwardly revised
decline in August.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 41.62 points,
or 0.24 percent, to 17,581.43, the S&P 500 lost 5.29
points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,065.89 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 4.56 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,030.15.
Alibaba rose 4 percent to $79.44 after the
e-commerce giant reported better-than-expected revenue.
Declines in crude oil weighed further on energy shares, and
the S&P energy index, down 1.2 percent, led sector
declines for the S&P 500.
Healthcare was one of two S&P 500 sectors to end in positive
territory for the day. The index was up 1.7 percent
after better-than-expected earnings from top drugmakers Pfizer
and Merck.
Rite Aid shares jumped 42.6 percent to $8.67.
Sources said Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc is nearing a
deal to buy the company.
NYSE declining issues outnumbered advancing ones 2,293 to
797, for a 2.88-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 2,003 issues fell and
820 advanced, for a 2.44-to-1 ratio favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 14 new 52-week highs and 13 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 56 new highs and 122 new lows.
About 7.3 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 7.2 billion daily average for the past 20
trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Editing by Nick Zieminski and Dan Grebler)