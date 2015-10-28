NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. stocks cut gains on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged but left the door open to tightening monetary policy at its next meeting in December.

At 2:02 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose 84.78 points, or 0.48 percent, to 17,666.21, the S&P 500 gained 12.85 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,078.74 and the Nasdaq Composite added 35.27 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,065.41. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)