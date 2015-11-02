* Dyax soars after Shire offers to buy company
* Visa falls after offer to buy Visa Europe
* HP Inc, Hewlett Packard Enterprise start trading after
split
* Indexes up: Dow 0.68 pct, S&P 0.94 pct, Nasdaq 1.29 pct
(Updates to late afternoon)
By Lewis Krauskopf
Nov 2 U.S. stocks climbed on Monday after a raft
of manufacturing data globally and strength in healthcare shares
following more acquisition activity.
The gains continued Wall Street's momentum in the first
trading day of the month after the major indexes posted their
best monthly performance in four years in October. The Nasdaq
100 touched its highest intraday level in more than 15
years.
Fresh data on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity in
October sunk to a 2-1/2-year low, but a rise in new orders
offered encouragement. Elsewhere, factory activity in Germany
beat economists' estimates, and manufacturing in Central and
eastern Europe kept up a robust pace in October.
"The fact that we have got sturdy numbers from outside the
U.S. accompanied by a relatively decent...(U.S. manufacturing)
report, I think that cocktail was supportive of risk assets
getting a boost," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
At 2:31 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
119.89 points, or 0.68 percent, to 17,783.43, the S&P 500
gained 19.5 points, or 0.94 percent, to 2,098.86 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 65.07 points, or 1.29 percent, to
5,118.82.
As the U.S. earnings seasons winds down, investors are
looking to economic data, including Friday's employment report,
for clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates when it meets in December.
The S&P energy index rose 2.4 percent. Oil majors
Exxon and Chevron were the two biggest drivers
of positive performance for the Dow after both companies posted
better-than-expected results on Friday. Chevron gained 4.4
percent to $94.88 and Exxon was up 2.8 percent at $85.09.
The S&P healthcare index increased 1.8 percent.
Pfizer rose 3.6 percent and AbbVie jumped 5.5
percent, providing the biggest boosts to the sector.
Dyax soared 28.8 percent to $35.45 after British
drugmaker Shire said it would buy the company for about
$5.9 billion. The Nasdaq biotechnology index was up 3.6
percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Valeant were up 7.1 percent at
$100.47 after short-seller Citron Research said it would not be
releasing new allegations against the Canadian drugmaker.
Visa fell 3.2 percent to $75.08 after offering to buy
Visa Europe for as much as $23.3 billion. The stock was the
biggest drag on the Dow and the S&P 500.
Hewlett-Packard started trading after its split. HP Inc
jumped 13.7 percent to $13.92, while Hewlett Packard
Enterprise slipped 0.6 percent to $14.63.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,474 to 565, for a 4.38-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,179 issues rose and 626 fell for a 3.48-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 21 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 62 new highs and 41 new lows.
(Additional eporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Savio D'Souza and Meredith Mazzilli)