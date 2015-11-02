* Dyax soars after Shire offers to buy company
By Lewis Krauskopf
Nov 2 U.S. stocks added to their recent run with
gains across all sectors on Monday, led by increases in the
beaten-down energy group and the acquisition-driven healthcare
industry.
The gains on the first trading day of the month followed the
best monthly performance of the major indexes in four years in
October. The Nasdaq 100 on Monday closed at its highest
level in more than 15 years.
Data on Monday showed U.S. manufacturing activity in October
sank to a 2-1/2-year low, but a rise in new orders offered
encouragement. Elsewhere, factory activity in Germany beat
economists' estimates, and manufacturing in Central and Eastern
Europe kept up a robust pace in October.
"The fact that we have got sturdy numbers from outside the
U.S. accompanied by a relatively decent ... (U.S. manufacturing)
report, I think that cocktail was supportive of risk assets
getting a boost," said Mark Luschini, chief investment
strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 165.22 points,
or 0.94 percent, to 17,828.76, the S&P 500 gained 24.69
points, or 1.19 percent, to 2,104.05 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 73.40 points, or 1.45 percent, to 5,127.15.
The S&P, which is up nearly 13 percent since hitting its
lowest level for the year in August, broke through the 2,100
barrier, bringing it nearer to its all-time closing high of
2,130.82 in May.
"The upward trend that was put in place last week has
continued to gain steam," said Michael James, managing director
of equity trading at Wedbush Securities in Los Angeles. "I don't
necessarily think there's a specific catalyst for it today. Risk
appetite has clearly increased."
As the U.S. earnings seasons winds down, investors are
looking to economic data, including this Friday's employment
report, for clues as to whether the Federal Reserve will raise
interest rates when it meets in December.
The S&P energy index rose 2.4 percent. Oil majors
Exxon and Chevron were two of the three biggest
drivers of positive performance for the Dow after both companies
posted better-than-expected results on Friday. Chevron gained
4.5 percent to $94.96 and Exxon finished up 3.1 percent at
$85.28.
The S&P healthcare index increased 2 percent.
Pfizer rose 3.7 percent, and AbbVie jumped 6.4
percent, providing the biggest boost to the sector.
Dyax soared 28.4 percent to $35.35 after British
drugmaker Shire said it would buy the company for about
$5.9 billion. The Nasdaq biotechnology index closed up
3.8 percent.
U.S.-listed shares of Valeant rose 7.1 percent at
$100.47 after short-seller Citron Research said it would not be
releasing new allegations against the Canadian drugmaker.
The S&P financial sector gained 1.6 percent, led by
increases from the big banks. Visa fell 3 percent to
$75.22 after offering to buy its former subsidiary Visa Europe
Ltd for as much as $23.3 billion. The stock was the biggest drag
on the Dow and the S&P 500.
Hewlett-Packard started trading after its split. HP Inc
jumped 13 percent to $13.83, while Hewlett Packard
Enterprise slipped 1.6 percent to $14.49.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
2,525 to 569, for a 4.44-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,217 issues rose and 628 fell for a 3.53-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 25 new 52-week highs and four new lows;
the Nasdaq recorded 76 new highs and 44 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Sinead Carew in New York and Abhiram
Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli and Leslie
Adler)