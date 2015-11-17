* Wal-Mart, Home Depot rise after results
* U.S. consumer prices up 0.2 pct in Oct
* Urban Outfitters, Dick's Sporting sink on weak results
* Dietary supplement makers fall after DoJ actions
* Indexes: Dow down 0.09 pct, S&P down 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up
0.05 pct
(Updates with reaction to soccer match bomb scare)
By Noel Randewich
Nov 17 U.S. stocks erased gains on Tuesday after
a report that a soccer match between Germany and Netherlands was
called off due to concerns of a bomb attack.
All three major US indexes had been in positive territory
following upbeat earnings reports from Wal-Mart and Home
Depot but they quickly gave up those gains after a German
official said on television that the match was canceled after
information that a bomb attack on the stadium in Hanover was
planned.
At 2:35 pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was
down 0.09 percent at 17,498.08 and the S&P 500 lost 0.06
percent to 2,051.89.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.05 percent at
4,987.32.
Wal-Mart jumped 3.73 percent and Home Depot climbed 4.15
percent, pushing the the S&P 500 retail index up 1.11
pct.
Home Depot rival Lowe's rose 2.69 percent and Target
added 1.12 percent. Both report their quarterly reults
on Wednesday.
(Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru;
Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Andrew Hay)