* Wal-Mart, Home Depot rise after results

* U.S. consumer prices up 0.2 pct in Oct

* Urban Outfitters, Dick's Sporting sink on weak results

* Dietary supplement makers fall after DoJ actions

* Indexes: Dow down 0.09 pct, S&P down 0.06 pct, Nasdaq up 0.05 pct (Updates with reaction to soccer match bomb scare)

By Noel Randewich

Nov 17 U.S. stocks erased gains on Tuesday after a report that a soccer match between Germany and Netherlands was called off due to concerns of a bomb attack.

All three major US indexes had been in positive territory following upbeat earnings reports from Wal-Mart and Home Depot but they quickly gave up those gains after a German official said on television that the match was canceled after information that a bomb attack on the stadium in Hanover was planned.

At 2:35 pm, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 0.09 percent at 17,498.08 and the S&P 500 lost 0.06 percent to 2,051.89.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 0.05 percent at 4,987.32.

Wal-Mart jumped 3.73 percent and Home Depot climbed 4.15 percent, pushing the the S&P 500 retail index up 1.11 pct.

Home Depot rival Lowe's rose 2.69 percent and Target added 1.12 percent. Both report their quarterly reults on Wednesday. (Additional reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Andrew Hay)