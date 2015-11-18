* Fed officials again flag December as likely time for rate
hike
* Apple boosts indexes, up on Goldman add to "conviction
buy" list
* Qualcomm, Target drag on S&P 500
* Indexes up: Dow 1.4 pct, S&P 1.6 pct, Nasdaq 1.8 pct
(Updates with market close, adds commentary)
By Sinead Carew
Nov 18 U.S. stocks closed higher on Wednesday
and investors appeared positively inclined toward higher rates
after minutes from the Federal Reserve October meeting showed a
solid core of officials rallied behind a possible December rate
hike.
Central bankers at the October policy meeting also debated
evidence the U.S. economy's long-term potential may have
permanently shifted lower.
The three major indexes added to earlier gains after the
2:00 PM ET Fed release and buying accelerated ahead of the
close.
"I think the market is ready and comfortable for an
increasing Fed funds rate," said Alan Rechtschaffen, portfolio
manager at UBS Wealth Management Americas in New York. "We just
have to turn this aircraft carrier around, get out of this
zombie-like economy which is being fed on an elixir of low
interest rates and get to a process of normalization."
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 247.66 points,
or 1.42 percent, to 17,737.16, the S&P 500 gained 33.14
points, or 1.62 percent, to 2,083.58 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 89.19 points, or 1.79 percent, to 5,075.20.
Investors widely expect the central bank to raise rates in
December, but remain uncertain about the magnitude of the
increase and the pace of further hikes.
While stocks often sell off on the prospect of a rate hike,
which would raise borrowing costs, many investors are now
focusing on a hike as a positive reading for the economy.
"It sounds pretty hawkish to me, that they want to raise
rates in December," said Randy Frederick, managing director of
trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin. "That
should be a confidence-boosting thing. That means they're more
confident in our economy now."
Apple's shares closed up 3.2 percent at $117.29
after Goldman Sachs added the iPhone maker to its "conviction
buy" list, saying it sees potential for the stock gaining as
much as 43 percent from current levels.
The stock provided the biggest boost to the three major
indexes.
All 10 S&P sectors closed higher, led by a 2-percent rise in
healthcare, followed by a 1.8-percent rise for the
financial sector, which would benefit from higher rates.
Qualcomm and Target were the biggest drags
on the S&P. Qualcomm fell 9.4 percent after a South Korean
regulator alleged it violated competition laws.
Target fell 4.3 percent after warning it will miss its
fiscal-year forecast for online sales growth.
Data on Wednesday showed U.S. housing starts fell to a
seven-month low, but a surge in building permits suggested the
housing market remained on solid ground.
NYSE advancing issues outnumbered decliners 2,371 to 697,
for a 3.40-to-1 ratio; on the Nasdaq, 1,936 issues rose and 920
fell, for a 2.10-to-1 ratio favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 19 new 52-week highs and 7 lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 55 new highs and 116 lows.
About 7.2 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges,
compared with the 7.3 billion daily average for the past 20
trading days, according to Thomson Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak in New York, Abhiram
Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and
Nick Zieminski)