By Sinead Carew
Nov 24 U.S. shares closed higher on Tuesday as
energy stocks rose along with oil prices after Turkey shot down
a Russian warplane near the Syrian border.
The three major U.S. indexes recovered from a morning
selloff that was triggered by the overseas news despite some
strong U.S. economic data.
Oil prices were up more than 2 percent after a spike in
Middle East tensions.
"You came in this morning and everybody was talking about
this potential escalation of violence between Turkey and
Russia," said Andrew Frankel, co-president of Stuart Frankel &
Co in New York. He added that investors settled down after it
appeared that Russia's response would not be as confrontational
as they initially feared.
Relatively light trading appeared to exaggerate swings in
the market, according to Frankel, as many market participants
were away ahead of the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday. Markets will
be closed all day Thursday and close early Friday.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 19.51 points,
or 0.11 percent, to 17,812.19, the S&P 500 gained 2.55
points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,089.14 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 0.33 points, or 0.01 percent, to 5,102.81.
Investors steered clear of many of Nasdaq's higher-valuation
stocks like Netflix and instead took safety in cheaper
stocks due to geopolitical concerns, according to J.J. Feldman,
portfolio manager at Los Angeles-based Miracle Mile Advisors.
"When you get that kind of thing people say they're going to
get out of the high-flyer expensive P/E stocks and into the
flight-to-quality value stocks that have been beaten down," he
said.
Travel-related stocks fell after the U.S. State Department
issued a global travel alert for Americans. The Dow Jones
Airlines index ended down 2.7 percent, led by a
5-percent decline in Allegiant Travel. United
Continental, Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines
all fell around 3 percent.
Six of the 10 major S&P sectors rose and energy led
with a 2.4-percent increase, followed by a 0.8 percent increase
in materials.
Hewlett-Packard shares fell 3.4 percent in extended
trading after the close when it reported a revenue decline for
the fifth straight quarter, its last before it split into two
companies.
The U.S. economy grew at a 2.1 percent pace in the
third-quarter, compared with an earlier estimate of 1.5 percent,
data showed, but consumer sentiment in November was the weakest
since September 2014 ahead of the crucial holiday shopping
season.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by
1,893 to 1,162, for a 1.63-to-1 ratio on the upside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,659 issues rose and 1,121 fell for a 1.48-to-1 ratio
favoring advancers.
The S&P 500 posted 9 new 52-week highs and 8 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 63 new highs and 74 new lows.
About 6.9 billion shares changed hands on U.S. exchanges
below the 7.2 billion average for the last 20 sessions,
according to Reuters data.
