* Energy stocks tank, crude dips to near 7-year low after
OPEC
* Airline stocks jump on falling oil prices
* Office Depot, Staples fall on regulatory deal hurdle
* Indexes fall: Dow 0.66 pct, S&P 0.7 pct, Nasdaq 0.79 pct
(Updates with market close, adds commentary)
By Sinead Carew
Dec 7 U.S. stocks fell on Monday, led by the S&P
energy index's biggest one-day percentage drop since late
August as oil prices slid to their lowest point in nearly seven
years.
U.S. crude oil futures settled down almost 6 percent
while Brent crude fell more than 5.3 percent after
OPEC's meeting last week failed to address a growing supply
glut.
The S&P energy sector energy index closed down 3.7
percent after dropping as much as 5 percent earlier in the
session and oil majors Exxon and Chevron were
the biggest drags on the S&P, with almost 3 percent declines.
The major U.S. indexes pared losses late in the session.
"The fast and frenetic selling of the morning finally got
exhausted and it seems like everything got too stretched to the
downside," said Stephen Massocca, chief investment officer at
Wedbush Equity Management LLC in San Francisco.
"Oil is going to be staying at some ridiculously low price
for a very long period of time," he added.
Oil's tumble also hurt the S&P materials index
which fell 1.8 percent, its steepest drop in over three weeks.
Materials stocks were also hurt by "an overhang from the
continuing slowing of the Chinese economy," according to Peter
Jankovskis, co-chief investment officer at OakBrook Investments
LLC in Lisle, Illinois.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 117.12 points,
or 0.66 percent, to 17,730.51, the S&P 500 lost 14.62
points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,077.07 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 40.46 points, or 0.79 percent, to 5,101.81.
Stock investors were also wary after Friday's November
employment report intensified expectations that the economy
would be strong enough to absorb an interest rate hike when the
Federal Reserve meets on Dec. 15-16.
"Everybody knows they're going to raise rates and the
waiting is often worse than the punishment," said Matt Lloyd,
chief investment strategist at Advisors Asset Management in
Monument, Colorado. He noted that hesitation ahead of the Fed
meeting also hurt the broader market on Monday.
"If you don't have a lot of depth in buying, any selling
pressure will overwhelm the market and move it down."
Falling oil prices helped airline stocks. JetBlue Airways
and Delta Airlines were the biggest winners,
with gains around 4 percent. The S&P 1500 airlines index
hit its highest level since January.
Office Depot fell 15.7 percent to $5.59 after the
U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block its merger with
Staples, which fell 13.8 percent to $10.66.
About 7.4 billion shares were traded on U.S. exchanges on
Monday, compared with the average 6.9 billion shares traded in
the last 20 sessions, according Reuters data.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
2,483 to 611, for a 4.06-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 2,186 issues fell and 654 advanced for a 3.34-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 28 new lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 58 new highs and 166 new lows.
(Additional reporting by Marcus E. Howard in New York and Tanya
Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva, Nick Zieminski
and Dan Grebler)