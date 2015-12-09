* Dow Chemical, DuPont jump on merger buzz
* S&P materials sector soars 3 percent on Dow, Dupont
reports
* Energy stocks trim gains as oil recovery stalls
* S&P technology sector leads losers with 1.7 pct decline
* Indexes down: Dow 0.4 percent, S&P 0.8 percent, Nasdaq 1.5
percent
(Updates to close, adds commentary)
By Sinead Carew
Dec 9 U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday in a
choppy session as oil resumed its decline and the S&P 500 index
fell through a technical support level ahead of a Federal
Reserve meeting next week that is expected to result in an
interest rate hike.
After a morning rally the three major U.S. indexes fell as
investors worried about slowing global economic growth, weak oil
and the first U.S. rate hike in almost a decade.
Computer trading programs kicked in with a wave of selling
when the S&P failed to stay above its 2,050 support level,
according to Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich
Securities in New York.
"Often times investors will look at the commodity complex as
a barometer for the global economy. Couple that with the fact
that we broke support in the S&P 500," said Hogan.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.7 points, or
0.43 percent, to 17,492.3, the S&P 500 lost 15.97 points,
or 0.77 percent, to 2,047.62 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 75.38 points, or 1.48 percent, to 5,022.87.
Investors were also getting into position ahead of an
expected hike announcement by the Fed on Dec. 16.
"People are growing concerned they're going to raise rates
at the worst possible time," said Robert Phipps, a director at
Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas.
The S&P materials sector was the brightest spot on
Wednesday with a 3.1 percent increase driven by reports that Dow
Chemical and DuPont were in talks to merge. Dow
shares finished up 11.9 percent, and Dupont rose 11.8 percent.
Crude oil prices settled lower after rising
as much as 4 percent as the market ignored a U.S. crude
stockpile drawdown to focus on a build in distillates, including
diesel, that was twice as big as expected.
The energy index trimmed earlier gains to close up
1.3 percent after falling more than 10 percent since Dec. 1.
Investors are concerned about China's slowing economy and
its impact on global demand for commodities as well as signs of
weakness in U.S. manufacturing.
"I think the market is starting to be a little bit more
concerned about global economic weakness," said Paul Nolte,
senior vice president and portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset
Management in Chicago.
Seven of 10 major S&P 500 sectors ended down and the
technology index's 1.5 percent fall led the losers.
"You definitely have a risk-off situation. People took a lot
of bets off the table," Andrew Frankel, co-president of Stuart
Frankel & Co in New York.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,867 to 1,214, for a 1.54-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,932 issues fell and 866 advanced for a 2.23-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted eight new 52-week highs and 16 new lows;
the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 126 new lows.
More than 8.05 billion shares changed hands on U.S.
exchanges compared with the 6.89 billion average for the last 20
sessions, according to Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Marcus E. Howard, Tanya Agrawal and
Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by James Dalgleish)