* Dow Chemical, DuPont jump on merger buzz
* S&P materials sector soars 3 percent on Dow, Dupont
reports
* Energy stocks trim gains as oil recovery stalls
* S&P technology sector leads losers with 1.7 pct decline
* Indexes down: Dow 0.4 pct, S&P 0.8 pct, Nasdaq 1.5 pct
(Adds comment, refocuses first paragraph on stocks/oil
correlation)
By Sinead Carew
Dec 9 U.S. stocks closed lower on Wednesday in a
choppy session as oil resumed its decline, fuelling investor
worries about global economic growth and causing the S&P 500
index to track the move in the commodity.
After a morning rally for both oil and stocks, the three
major U.S. stock indexes fell as oil reversed course and
investors also prepared for a Federal Reserve meeting next week
that is expected to result in an interest rate hike.
"Often times investors will look at the commodity complex as
a barometer for the global economy. Couple that with the fact
that we broke support in the S&P 500," said Art Hogan, chief
market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York, citing
selling after the S&P hit the 2050 level.
The S&P started its sell-off when U.S. crude oil
started its decline around 10.35 a.m (1535 GMT). Crude futures
settled lower on Wednesday after having risen as much as 4
percent as the market ignored a U.S. crude stockpile drawdown to
focus on a build in distillates, including diesel, that was
twice as big as expected.
"We've got a heck of a commodity bear market here and the
Fed's about to raise interest rates," said Robert Phipps, a
director at Per Stirling Capital Management in Austin, Texas.
"People are growing concerned they're going to raise rates at
the worst possible time."
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 75.7 points, or
0.43 percent, to 17,492.3, the S&P 500 lost 15.97 points,
or 0.77 percent, to 2,047.62 and the Nasdaq Composite
dropped 75.38 points, or 1.48 percent, to 5,022.87.
The energy index trimmed earlier gains to close up
1.3 percent after falling more than 10 percent since Dec. 1.
Investors are concerned about China's slowing economy and
its impact on global demand for commodities as well as signs of
weakness in U.S. manufacturing.
"I think the market is starting to be a little bit more
concerned about global economic weakness," said Paul Nolte,
senior vice president and portfolio manager at Kingsview Asset
Management in Chicago.
The S&P materials sector was the brightest spot on
Wednesday with a 3.1 percent increase driven by reports that Dow
Chemical and DuPont were in talks to merge. Dow
shares finished up 11.9 percent, and Dupont rose 11.8 percent.
Seven of 10 major S&P 500 sectors ended down and the
technology index's 1.5 percent fall led the losers.
"You definitely have a risk-off situation. People took a lot
of bets off the table," Andrew Frankel, co-president of Stuart
Frankel & Co in New York.
Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by
1,867 to 1,214, for a 1.54-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the
Nasdaq, 1,932 issues fell and 866 advanced for a 2.23-to-1 ratio
favoring decliners.
The S&P 500 posted eight new 52-week highs and 16 new lows;
the Nasdaq recorded 28 new highs and 126 new lows.
More than 8.05 billion shares changed hands on U.S.
exchanges compared with the 6.89 billion average for the last 20
sessions, according to Reuters data.
(Additional reporting by Marcus E. Howard, Tanya Agrawal and
Aastha Agnihotri; Editing by James Dalgleish)