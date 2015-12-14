* Crude prices rise after flirting with 11-year lows
* DuPont, Dow Chemical fall after deal to merge
* Trina Solar surges after go-private proposal
* Dow up 0.24 pct, S&P up 0.15 pct, Nasdaq up 0.06 pct
(Updates to late afternoon, adds details, changes byline)
By Marcus E. Howard
Dec 14 U.S. stocks were up slightly in afternoon
trading, rebounding from last week's slump with help from a
reversal in oil prices, which settled higher in Monday's
session.
The S&P materials sector was the worst performer
of the day, hurt by Dow Chemical and DuPont, which agreed on
Friday to merge.
Investors were worried about everything from high yield
bonds to oil price volatility to slowing economic growth in
China, according to Stephen Guilfoyle, managing director, floor
operations, Deep Value Execution Services.
"I think we've got a lot of fear in the market," said
Guilfoyle.
The S&P energy sector was up slightly. U.S. crude
oil settled up on Monday after moving within a hair of 11-year
lows, as record short-interest led to technical covering on
fears that the market declined too quickly.
Equity investors were still concerned after the collapse of
Third Avenue Management LLC's junk bond fund last week and the
company announced Monday that its chief executive agreed to
leave.
"It's just the fear of the unknown," said Angel Mata,
managing director of listed equity trading, Stifel Capital
Markets in Baltimore. "2008 - though it was seven years ago - is
still fresh in everybody's mind and the fear is we could have a
kind of situation that we had back then, which was driven by the
fixed-income side."
At 2:54 p.m., the Dow Jones industrial average rose
41.02 points, or 0.24 percent, to 17,306.23, the S&P 500
gained 2.95 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,015.32 and the Nasdaq
Composite added 3.04 points, or 0.06 percent, to
4,936.51.
Investors were also waiting for commentary from the Federal
Reserve after its meeting Tuesday and Wednesday, which may
result in the first U.S. rate hike in nearly a decade.
Traders see 83-percent chance that the Fed will lift rates,
according to the CME Group's FedWatch program.
Five of the 10 major S&P sectors were lower, led by the
materials sector's 1.9-percent fall.
DuPont shares were down 4 percent at $67.58 after the
company agreed on Friday to merge with Dow Chemical in a
$130 billion deal. Dow Chemical was down 4.65 percent at $50.89.
These stocks were the biggest drag on the S&P materials
sector.
Newell Rubbermaid was down 7.3 percent at $41.99.
Newell, known for its food containers, agreed to buy Sunbeam and
Coleman products maker Jarden Corp for more than $15
billion. Jarden was up 2.7 percent at $54.12.
Among gainers, Trina Solar surged 11.3 percent to
$10.63 after the company received a go-private proposal from a
group that included its chief executive, valuing the company at
more than $980 million.
NYSE declining issues outnumbered advancing 2,389 to 739,
for a 3.23-to-1 ratio on the downside; on the Nasdaq, 1,772
issues fell and 1,038 advanced for a 1.71-to-1 ratio favoring
decliners.
The S&P 500 posted 2 new 52-week highs and 54 lows; the
Nasdaq recorded 16 new highs and 215 lows.
(Reporting by Marcus E. Howard, additional reporting by Sinead
Carew, Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva
and Nick Zieminski)